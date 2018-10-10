Boxer Victor Ortiz Pleads Not Guilty To Forcible Rape ... Smiles After Court

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-boxing champ Victor Ortiz pled not guilty to 3 felony sexual assault charges Wednesday -- including forcible rape -- and then smiled on his way out of court.

The 31-year-old former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant appeared in a courtroom in Ventura County, CA wearing a tie and a black vest ... flanked by a team of lawyers.

As we previously reported, Ortiz -- who appeared in movies like 'Expendables 3' and "Southpaw" -- was arrested last month and charged with forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration for an alleged incident that went down in an Oxnard, CA home on March 19.

During Wednesday's hearing, the judge revoked Ortiz's probation stemming from a 2016 DUI case -- which means, in theory, he could be thrown in jail for that.

That matter will be addressed at a hearing in December -- when Ortiz is due back in court for his rape case.

Outside the courtroom Wednesday, Ortiz didn't say a single word to reporters -- but laughed and joked with his legal team as he walked to his car.

If convicted on all counts, Ortiz faces at least 3 years in prison -- and possibly MUCH more.