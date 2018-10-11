Taylor Swift She's Talking Politics ... These Celebs Ante Up for Candidates

Hollywood's Political Donations for Democrats Strong Even Before Taylor Swift's Plea

EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift certainly talked a big game by endorsing 2 candidates in Tennessee, but a bunch of other celebs are doing more than talking -- they're paying to support their fave Democrats.

We did some digging into 2018 Federal Election Commission filings to find out which A-listers are donating, and how much they're throwing down heading into the midterms. Out of the group we found, Eva Longoria actually donated the most -- a little more than $40k just since the spring.

Most of her cash is supporting Missouri incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill. Here are the other big spenders:

-- Susan Sarandon ... $29,574 to Democratic PACs supporting NY, WV, HI and TX candidates

-- Rosie O'Donnell ... $29,243 for NY, IL, MA and IA candidates

-- Jimmy Kimmel ... $26,701, mostly for NV Congresswoman Jacky Rosen's Senate run

-- Matt Damon ... $10,800

-- Ben Affleck ... $6,270

Kimmel fans will notice, he's got his nemesis, Damon, beat again. The saga continues.

As for T-Swift, we know her vocal support for 2 Dems in her home state spurred hundreds of thousands to register to vote ahead of Nov. 6 -- a crucial contribution to the electoral process.

As far as financial contributions, though, we weren't able to find any ... so far.