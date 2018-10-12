David Arquette's Chasing Redemption After WCW Disaster, Says Diamond Dallas Page

David Arquette Chasing Redemption After WCW Disaster ... Says DDP

EXCLUSIVE

A lot of people are asking why is 47-year-old David Arquette resurrecting his pro wrestling career nearly 20 years after his stint in WCW??

Well, Diamond Dallas Page says he's got the answer ... and it's all about redeeming himself for participating in one of the worst moments in wrestling history.

Remember, Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight title back in 2000 as part of a promotion for his movie, "Ready to Rumble."

Fans HATED the stunt and DDP says Arquette's dealt with the shame from the wrestling community ever since.

So, when Arquette approached Page and asked for his advice on how to make thing right, DDP says he told David to do what every other wrestler has to do ... "Pay your dues."

So, DDP and D.A. went to Mexico to train with luchadores -- and he's been working the indy circuit ever since trying match by match to earn his respect.

... and he's looking damn good too!

Page says his DDP Yoga program has also been a huge factor in David's success -- and he ain't too proud to brag about it!