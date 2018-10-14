Conor McGregor Meets the Cowboys Hands Out His Whiskey!!!

Conor McGregor Meets the Dallas Cowboys, Hands Out Bottles of His Whiskey

Exclusive Details

Conor McGregor might've taken a big L in the Octagon, but he's still winning at life -- just ask the Dallas Cowboys ... many of whom might be guzzling his booze tonight on his dime.

The former UFC lightweight champion hit up AT&T Stadium Sunday before the Cowboys' game against the Jaguars to with meet with players and Cowboys brass. Sources close to the meeting tell TMZ that Conor handed out a ton of bottles of his new whiskey, Proper No. 12, to a number of players on the field ... a lot of whom he also got to meet in person.

We're told Conor was brought to a VIP suite where he met with Jerry Jones and other Cowboys execs, who also got their hands on his new liquor line. Sources tell us he and Jerry actually had an in-depth convo about handling and expanding his business.

Conor's in the midst of becoming a full-on businessman, and we're told he took Jerry's advice to heart. Our sources say he was in awe of the Cowboys' stadium and by the energy of the fans. Apparently, this was his first visit there.

Fighter one day ... budding entrepreneur the next. Rolling with the punches, it seems.