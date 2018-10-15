David Ortiz Learns Red Sox, Astros Score, 'Ah, F**k!'

David Ortiz Drops F-Bomb When He Learns Red Sox Score

This is great -- David Ortiz with some real emotion when he learned his beloved Red Sox lost to the Astros on Saturday night.

"AH, F**K!"

So, why didn't he know the score himself?

Big Papi missed Game 1 of the ALCS to hit up the Drake show at Staples Center instead.

Big Papi swears he was still watching the Sox during the concert ... but clearly not long enough to see the final score -- 'cause he was PISSED when we told him it was 7-2 'Stros.

Good news for D.O. ... the Sox bounced back to win Game 2 on Sunday -- and we're pretty sure he didn't miss that one.

No Papi curses here.