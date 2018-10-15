Ex-College Football Star Justin Crawford Arrested for Incest, Sodomy

Ex-College Football Star Justin Crawford Arrested ... Incest, Sodomy

Justin Crawford -- the former West Virginia star running back -- has been arrested in Georgia on some pretty disgusting charges, TMZ Sports has learned.

Officials confirm ... the 23-year-old is facing charges of incest, sodomy and enticing a child for indecent purpose, all felonies.

Details surrounding the allegations are unclear at this point, we're working on it.

What we know ... Crawford was taken into custody on Saturday and booked. We've obtained his mug shot.

Crawford was a huge junior college star before transferring to West Virginia after the 2015 season. In fact, he was the 2015 national junior college player of the year.

While at WVU, he racked up two 1,000 yard rushing seasons in a row -- but didn't get drafted.

He was later signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 -- but was cut in September after a poor showing in several pre-season games.

Attempts to reach Crawford for comment have been unsuccessful.