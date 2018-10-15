Margot Robbie Looks Uncanny as Sharon Tate On Set of 'Once Upon a Time'

Margot Robbie Her Sharon Tate Game is Strong ... In Turtleneck, White Skirt

Margot Robbie's been in full Sharon Tate mode while filming Quentin Tarantino's new Manson flick ... and shots like these show just how strong a resemblance she bears to the '60s actress.

QT's leading star for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was on set Monday in L.A. getting ready to shoot a scene, decked out in a black turtleneck, white skirt and matching go-go boots.

We don't have to tell you how much she looks like Sharon, we'll just show you. Here's a photo of Sharon with her husband, Roman Polanski, in 1968 ... a year before she and 4 others were brutally murdered by the Manson family.

Sharon was 8 1/2 months pregnant at the time she was killed in '69. Margot's already shot scenes with her faux pregnancy belly.

If her acting is anywhere near as spot-on as her look is -- and Sharon's sister indicated to us earlier this year that it is -- then we're almost certainly in for some Oscar-worthy work.