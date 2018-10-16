Famous Giant Gator Returns to Florida Golf Course ... 'Hey, Chubbs!'

CHUBBS IS BACK!!!

Yeah, that massive 15-foot alligator sauntering through a Florida golf course has a name -- because he's become a "regular" ... and miraculously, no one's been eaten yet!

Chubbs was first spotted at the Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, FL back in 2016 -- and has become a social media sensation ever since ... mostly because he's a giant, green monster.

But, the gator returned on Saturday -- with stunned golfers crapping their pants as the carnivore strolled through his home course.

Course officials have said Chubbs is almost like a pet -- he does his own thing and doesn't bother anyone.

Just as long as you keep your distance.

As for his name, guessing it's inspired by "Happy Gilmore" -- you remember the guy who lost his hand to a DAMN ALLIGATOR!!!