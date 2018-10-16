George Lopez Gets In Fight with Donald Trump Troll at Hooters

George Lopez Trump Fight Busts Out at Hooters

George Lopez had a terrible time at Hooters, thanks to one giant boob who goaded him into a fight ... and TMZ has the video.

The incident went down Sunday night in New Mexico, where George had spent the week filming the movie "Walking with Herb." As you can see ... the guy was lying in wait for George when he started recording.

That's when you hear the guy say, "Here comes my boy, George," and then all hell breaks loose. You get a glimpse of George grabbing the back of the guy's neck.

A source close to George tells TMZ the guy had been in the comedian's face all night, making pro-Trump comments and yelling "MAGA." George finally had it and went HAM.

We're told there were no real injuries and cops weren't called. It's no secret ... George's not down with Trump.