Obama Cabinet Member Julian Castro Says T.I. Should Leave Melania Out of Trump Beef

T.I.'s Melania Video He Crossed a Line, No Spouses or Kids Says Presidential Hopeful

There are better ways to voice your displeasure for President Trump than by dragging the First Lady through the mud, and T.I. has gone waaaay too far ... so says former Barack Obama cabinet member Julian Castro.

We got the former HUD Secretary Tuesday at Reagan National, and asked about T.I. portraying Melania Trump as his personal lapdancer in the Oval.

Julian says there's no room for lewd antics in our democracy. Although, we gotta say ... that's a funny response considering Trump's exchange with Stormy Daniels today.

He's adamant mafia rules should apply -- as in, spouses and kids are off limits when bashing Trump, or any other politician. Julian's speaking as a very interested party because he's said he's probably running for Prez in 2020.

Julian remembers Obama dealing with similar attacks, but he says that doesn't give anyone the right to go after Melania. He adds, there are civil ways to disagree with Trump ... none involve strippers.