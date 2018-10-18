President Trump Sea of Immigrants Marching to U.S. ... If Mexico Doesn't Stop 'em, Our Military Will!!!

President Trump Threatens Nightmare 1,500 Honduran Immigrants Marching to U.S.

President Trump's watching his worst nightmare unfold -- more than 1,500 immigrants marching from Honduras to the U.S., and he's vowing our troops will stop them ... if Mexico can't get the job done.

The sea of humanity -- which started last week with fewer than 200 people -- is currently approaching Mexico, hell-bent on steaming toward the U.S. border. Images like this caught Trump's eye Thursday morning, and he started leveling a slew of threats -- including cutting off aid to Central American countries and demanding Mexico intervene.

....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

For what it's worth ... Mexico seems to have gotten the message, and is sending hundreds of federal cops to try to stem the caravan.

A very similar situation unfolded earlier this year when a group of 1,200 people set out for the United States. Only about 150 made it to the border crossing at Tijuana, seeking asylum.

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

The President is blaming the Democrats, this time around, for encouraging the caravans. If Mexican police don't get the job done ... this will get interesting.