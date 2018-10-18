'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Arrested Twice in 24 Hours, Allegedly Stalked Daughter

'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Busted Again for Stalking Daughter After Child Cruelty Arrest

Exclusive Details

Tommie Lee got her dumb ass hauled into jail Wednesday night for stalking of her own daughter ... just 24 hours after Tommie allegedly slammed the child into a school locker the day before.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star outdid herself, even by her own low standards, by getting arrested TWICE within 24 hours. The first bust came Tuesday night when she was booked for battery, aggravated assault and child cruelty. Cops say Tommie unloaded on one of her daughters at the child's middle school in Cobb County, GA.

Tommie posted a $27k bond and was released Wednesday morning at 4:40 AM -- but she was also slapped with a court order to stay away from the daughter.

Apparently, she just couldn't stick with that program. She violated the order by making contact with her daughter within 3 hours of getting out of jail.

Tommie was back in handcuffs Wednesday night, and she's currently being held without bail.