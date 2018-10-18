Manny Machado Hits L.A. Hotspot After Dodgers' Huge Win

Manny Machado Hits L.A. Hotspot After Dodgers' Huge Win

EXCLUSIVE

How does the Dodgers' best hitter celebrate a massive playoff win???

Hit up one of the most expensive restaurants in town, baby!!!

TMZ Sports got Manny Machado leaving a fancy steak dinner at Mastro's in Bev Hills ... just hours after he helped L.A. take down the Brewers, 5-2.

Manny was livin' it up ... posing for pics, signing a few autographs and looking stoked to be heading back to Milwaukee, needing just one win to advance to the World Series.

As for the drama Machado's been entangled in throughout the series ... we asked if the beanball he took Wednesday will end the drama. His response, "I don't know."

Only one way Manny can be sure ... JUST END THE SERIES FRIDAY NIGHT WITH A W!!!