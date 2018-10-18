Mike Tyson Chokes Back Tears Talking About Night 2pac Was Shot

Mike Tyson Chokes Back Tears Talking About Night Tupac was Shot

Breaking News

Mike Tyson could barely contain his emotions while reflecting on the night his good friend, Tupac Shakur, was shot ... saying the rap legend was "really happy" just before he was gunned down.

Tyson and Pac were great friends in the '90s -- and he was Tyson's VIP guest the night he fought Bruce Seldon on September 7, 1996 at the MGM Grand in Vegas.

Tyson says Tupac was in great spirits during their last interaction at the post-fight press conference ... and remembers Pac talking "a bunch of sh*t" after his 1st-round TKO.

Of course, Tupac was shot 4 times while leaving the fight in Vegas by an unknown assailant while Suge Knight was in the driver's seat next to him. Pac died 6 days later.

Tyson choked back tears while recounting that night while sitting down with radio legend Big Boy from 92.3 ... saying, "It's very difficult to talk about. Young kid that wanted to be great and then that happened."

Tyson recalls being frustrated because he wasn't allowed to visit Pac in the hospital before he passed away.

But, Iron Mike says Pac's legacy lives on ... and he's still asked about the late MC wherever he goes.

#RIP