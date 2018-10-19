Bruce Dern Collapses, Hospitalized with Possible Hip Fracture

Bruce Dern Collapses in L.A. ... Hospitalized with Possible Hip Fracture

EXCLUSIVE

Bruce Dern collapsed Friday in Los Angeles, and he's been hospitalized for a possible fracture ... TMZ has learned.

The 82-year-old Hollywood veteran was in Runyon Canyon around 3:45 PM when it happened. A bystander in Runyon posted a pic of Bruce as he was being treated.

L.A. Fire Dept. responded to the scene. We've learned he was transported to a hospital to be checked out for a possible hip fracture. We've got a call in to his rep for an update on his condition.

Bruce, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors and Laura Dern's dad ... has been filming Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

He just joined the cast a few weeks ago -- taking over the role of George Spahn after Burt Reynolds died last month.

Story developing ...