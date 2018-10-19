Bruce Dern Collapses, Hospitalized with Possible Hip Fracture

EXCLUSIVE
Bruce Dern collapsed Friday in Los Angeles, and he's been hospitalized for a possible fracture ... TMZ has learned.
The 82-year-old Hollywood veteran was in Runyon Canyon around 3:45 PM when it happened. A bystander in Runyon posted a pic of Bruce as he was being treated.
L.A. Fire Dept. responded to the scene. We've learned he was transported to a hospital to be checked out for a possible hip fracture. We've got a call in to his rep for an update on his condition.
Bruce, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors and Laura Dern's dad ... has been filming Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
He just joined the cast a few weeks ago -- taking over the role of George Spahn after Burt Reynolds died last month.
Story developing ...