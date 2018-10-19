Lonzo Ball's Baby Mama Denise Garcia Shows Off Incredible Post-Preggo Bod

Lonzo Ball's Baby Mama Shows Off Insane Post-Preggo Bod

Here's Lonzo Ball's baby mama, Denise Garcia, proving her snap back game is STRONG ... showing off her incredible post-baby bod less than 3 months after giving birth!!

As we previously reported ... Garcia gave birth to Zoey Christina Ball on July 22. If you've been paying attention to her social media, she's been practically living in the gym ever since.

All that work is clearly paying off -- Denise put her hard-earned bod on display in a one-piece, pink suit on Instagram Thursday ... and we're not complaining one bit.