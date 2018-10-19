Tekashi69 Poses with Alleged Mall Attack Victim Kid Wants Him Off the Hook

Tekashi69's Alleged Mall Attack Victim Doesn't Want Him Prosecuted

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69 just got an unlikely new supporter in his corner -- the 16-year-old he allegedly choked at a mall is now all about #Free6ix9ine.

Tekashi's lawyer, Carl Moore, tells TMZ ... Santiago Albarran showed up for a hearing Thursday in Houston regarding Tekashi's assault case. He's accused of putting his hands around the kid's neck in a scuffle at a local mall earlier this year.

Moore says Albarran showed up to the courthouse on his own accord, and simply listened without making any statements to the court. However, we're told Albarran did say one important thing to Moore ... he doesn't want Tekashi prosecuted.

Tekashi's attorney says Albarran told him he'd made the same thing clear to prosecutors. If he really did, his wishes don't seem to be having any bearing on the case, as it's moving forward for now.

One positive outcome from this is that he made peace with 6ix9ine.

We're told they ran into each other after court, shook hands and posed for a picture. Looks like that Tekashi rebrand is in full swing.