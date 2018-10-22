Billy Idol Sued By Woman Claiming He Stood Her Up

Billy Idol Sued You Left Me Dancing With Myself!!!

Billy Idol doesn't know how to be a lover ... this according to a woman suing him for allegedly inviting her to his concert and a hotel rendezvous afterward, but instead just ditching her.

Juliana Berg claims Billy invited her to a meet-and-greet and concert in Vegas back in October 2016, with plans to take things back to a hotel after the show. But, in docs obtained by TMZ, Berg claims she was there at the meet-and-greet but he disappeared afterward.

She doesn't say if the two had any interaction during the meet-and-greet.

She says she had no money, expecting she'd be staying with Billy in his hotel room. When that didn't happen, she couldn't afford a hotel room of her own.

Berg's now going after Idol for travel expenses, plus reimbursement for the concert ticket. She also wants money for extreme emotional distress.

Reps for Billy tell TMZ, "Billy Idol’s attorneys are handling this matter. The accusations are without merit."