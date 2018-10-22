Jamal Khashoggi Saudis Use Body Double ... To Cover Up Murder

Saudis Use Jamal Khashoggi Body Double to Cover Up Murder

It's pretty clear now ... the Saudis planned to kill Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the get-go, because they had a decoy ready, complete with disguise.

There's surveillance video, obtained by CNN, showing Mustafa al-Madani -- apparently part of the hit squad that tortured and killed Khashoggi -- strolling around a famous Turkish Mosque just hours after Khashoggi entered the Saudi Embassy.

Al-Madani was wearing a fake beard and wearing the same outfit as Khashoggi. The 2 men are roughly the same height and weight.

The Saudis have clearly been lying from the get-go ... no doubt to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The latest version is that Khashoggi got in a fight with 15 young, fit guys inside the Embassy.