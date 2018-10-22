Saudis Use Jamal Khashoggi Body Double to Cover Up Murder

It's pretty clear now ... the Saudis planned to kill Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the get-go, because they had a decoy ready, complete with disguise.
There's surveillance video, obtained by CNN, showing Mustafa al-Madani -- apparently part of the hit squad that tortured and killed Khashoggi -- strolling around a famous Turkish Mosque just hours after Khashoggi entered the Saudi Embassy.
Al-Madani was wearing a fake beard and wearing the same outfit as Khashoggi. The 2 men are roughly the same height and weight.
The Saudis have clearly been lying from the get-go ... no doubt to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The latest version is that Khashoggi got in a fight with 15 young, fit guys inside the Embassy.