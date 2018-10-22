NFL Won't Let Stupid Fans Buy Rae Carruth Jerseys

Wanna be Rae Carruth for Halloween? You're sick. But, the NFL wants no part of your tasteless attempt at dark humor.

The NFL has blocked fans from ordering customized Carruth jerseys on NFLShop.com -- continuing the policy of banning controversial names on licensed merch.

Other names on the NFL's jersey blacklist -- Aaron Hernandez and O.J. Simpson. Harambe the gorilla was on the list, but that name is now allowable.

Carruth was a pretty good football player before he orchestrated a plot to kill his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child. He was a 1st-round draft pick for the Carolina Panthers back in 1997.

Carruth was ultimately convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, attempting to destroy an unborn child and discharging a firearm into occupied property and was sentenced to 18 to 24 years in prison.

He was released on Monday and some people believe he deserves a fresh start -- clearly, the NFL Team Shop ain't on that list.