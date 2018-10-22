'Seatbelt Psychic' I Nailed World Series Picks Here's My Super Bowl Prediction

'Seatbelt Psychic' Who Nailed World Series Forecast Gives Super Bowl Prediction

EXCLUSIVE

Thomas John -- the famous psychic who correctly predicted the World Series teams back in July -- is taking his gift one step further ... predicting the WINNER. And, it's bad news for L.A. fans.

Remember, when John made his prediction back in July, the Dodgers were in 3rd place in the NL West behind the Diamondbacks and the Rockies. It was a tight race and the Dodgers were definitely not a lock for the playoffs at the time.

But, he assured us the Dodgers and Red Sox would make the Series -- and he was right.

So, when we saw the "Seatbelt Psychic" star at Avra in Bev Hills Monday we asked for his World Series winner prediction and he came through with the answer from beyond!

We also mined for info about the Super Bowl -- and that's when John had even MORE good news for Boston fans.