T.I.'s Melania Trump Look-alike Reports New Death Threat, Police Investigating

T.I.'s Melania Trump look-alike is dealing with a brand new death threat ... one so frightening, it's pushed her over the edge and now police are involved.

Melanie Marden went to the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station Sunday night to report an especially ominous and lengthy death threat via text to her personal cell phone. We're told the text mentioned the hiring of an assassin to kill her.

Melanie met with the cops and filed a report.

We're told the sender of the messages to Melanie told her they'd put a tracking device on her car and bugged her apartment.

As we reported ... Melanie says she'd been receiving death threats almost daily since T.I. dropped his music video with Melanie playing the stripping First Lady. It sparked a ton of backlash, but Melanie insisted she had no regrets about taking the role.

As for why the latest threat rocked her so badly, we're told all the other previous ones were posted on social media. We're told Melanie was especially freaked out because the text means someone has her phone number ... and possibly even more personal info.