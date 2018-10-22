Will Ferrell Leads Thunderous Stadium Chant ... Jump For LA Football Club!!

Breaking News
Will Ferrell turned 22,000 soccer fans into RAGING LUNATICS on Sunday ... and the video is pretty great.
The comedy legend -- who's part owner of LAFC -- got hands-on with his futbol team's crowd in a game against Vancouver ... leading an epic chant that turned Banc of California Stadium into a zoo.
"Jump for LA Football Club, OLE! OLE!" Ferrell roared.
The stadium loved it ... and other angles of the chant revealed a DOPE scene.
Extended version of @LAFC supporter section going HAM today. pic.twitter.com/IZcoGgZPVN— Danny Hoyt (@dannyhoyt) October 22, 2018
Bad news for Will ... LAFC ended up tying the Whitecaps, 2-2, and is now in jeopardy of losing out on a top-two seed in the MLS' Western Conference.
Good news for Will ... L.A.'s still going to the playoffs, baby!!
OLE! OLE!