Jessica Alba Pulled Over by Cops I'm Sorry ... You Are?!

Jessica Alba Let Off with Warning After Cop Pulls Her Over for Cell Phone

EXCLUSIVE

Jessica Alba's morning got off to a rough start but she still had reason to smile ... she got off with just a warning after getting pulled over by cops.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Jessica was pulled over Wednesday morning in Bev Hills after cops said they saw her driving with her cell phone in hand. It's unclear if she was talking or texting, but either way -- Cali is a hands-free state ... so, big no-no.

We're told cops gave her a simple warning and she went on her merry way.

BTW ... this was NOT a case of cops giving her the celebrity treatment ... 'cause get this -- we're told the cop who stopped her had no idea it was Jessica Alba ... one of the hottest and most popular women in the world.

Oops.