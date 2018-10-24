Yasiel Puig's Home Heavy Police Presence During World Series

Yasiel Puig's Home Had Heavy Police Presence During World Series

The Boys in Blue were looking out for the Boys in Blue during Game 1 of the World Series -- check out the heavy LAPD presence in front of Yasiel Puig's home on Tuesday!

As we previously reported, cops had reached out to several Dodgers players to help make sure their homes were protected during the series -- unlike last year when Puig's home was burglarized during Game 7.

Cops believe Puig -- and several other high-profile people -- were targeted by a burglary ring that knew when Yasiel (and others) would be out of their homes.

So, this time ... with Puig and the Dodgers in Boston, the LAPD sent a few units to Yasiel's house to make sure the bad guys know they ain't playin' around this time!

Law enforcement tells us ... it's not just Dodgers who are getting the extra protection, they're helping out anyone they feel could be a target.