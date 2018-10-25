Cowboys Legend Don Meredith's Son to Direct Navy Football Documentary

The son of Dallas Cowboys football legend Don Meredith is getting behind the lens to direct a movie about the Army-Navy football game just days after the assassination of JFK.
Michael Meredith tells us the project -- "The President's Team" -- will center around the 1963 Naval team and the brotherhood formed between the men on the squad. Roger Staubach, who went on to QB the Cowboys after Don, is a centerpiece of the film.
A quick history refresher -- Kennedy was assassinated just days before the annual Army-Navy game that year, and was supposed to do the ceremonial coin toss. Many questioned if the game would still be played ... Jackie Kennedy ultimately gave the go-ahead.
Meredith tells TMZ Sports just how tight the bond between the men on the Navy team that year was ... and how they managed to snag an F-14 to see Staubach's first Super Bowl appearance.