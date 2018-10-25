Jenelle Evans I'm Not Being Abused, Trust Me

'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Says She's Not in an Abusive Relationship

Jenelle Evans ﻿wants everyone to know she's not in an abusive relationship with husband David Eason ... insisting she's totally fine, while trying to sweep her hysterical 911 call under the rug.

Jenelle posted a confessional Thursday explaining why she's vanished from social media and why her marriage is nothing like the domestic violence she experienced before.

The "Teen Mom" star says she doesn't care anymore if you believe her ... even if her sobbing 911 call alleging David pinned her to the ground so violently she felt her collarbone crack paints a drastically different picture than her hunky-dory dinner with the fam.

She says she's always been an open book, and doesn't understand why people think she's lying about DV.

Without dropping names, Jenelle hints David treats her better than ex-husband Courtland Keith Rogers, who was arrested in August for allegedly assaulting a different woman.

Jenelle says her mom is back in her life and her friends know the truth -- everything is rosy.