Danny Amendola Hangs Out With a Chick Who Isn't Olivia Culpo in Miami

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have been going strong since patching things up -- which is why these photos got us asking ... where's Olivia here? And also, who's this chick?
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was spotted Saturday laying up next to a mystery girl on a beach in Miami who definitely wasn't Olivia -- even though she's got some serious Olivia look-alike vibes. There are no obvious signs of intimacy -- aside from the hair grazing and lying on each other, of course -- so it's hard to say for sure what's really going on.
One thing that is for sure ... it definitely doesn't look great. Danny and Olivia's doppelganger look quite comfortable around each other ... maybe they're just good buds?
Remember ... Olivia and Danny just got back together earlier this summer after breaking up a few months before that. They've been on-and-off (but mostly on) these past 2 years.
Interestingly enough, Olivia was seen picking out pumpkins solo in L.A. the day before these photos were taken ... so she was presumably nowhere near Danny at this time.
Things seemed to be going great for the recently reconciled couple these past few months, as Olivia's been posting tons of photos and videos of the two of them together on social media. They even hit up a beach hand-in-hand last month very similar to this one.
Talk about deja vu, right?