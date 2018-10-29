'America's Rabbi' Shmuley Trump's Right, Arm Our Synagogues ... But Gov't Has to Pay for it

Rabbi Shmuley Backs President Trump's Call for Arming Synagogues, With a Caveat

EXCLUSIVE

President Trump's call for arming synagogues after the mass shooting in Pittsburgh really is NOT a crazy idea ... so says Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, one of the country's most prominent Jewish leaders.

Shmuley -- who's been dubbed "America's Rabbi" and a rabbi to the stars -- tells us he completely agrees with DT's suggestion that armed security should be in place at places of worship after a gunman killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday.

There's a catch though, according to Shmuley. He says beefing up security at synagogues across the U.S.A. ain't gonna be cheap, and Uncle Sam's gotta chip in to make it happen.

Even more troubling ... he tells us synagogues everywhere are already considering moves to protect themselves in the wake of the anti-Semitic attack. He goes on to condemn social media posts made by the suspected shooter, Robert Bowers, illustrating his hatred of Jews.

Shmuley added ... Jewish people have time and again been scapegoats for bigots and madmen, so it's high time synagogues wise up and look out for their safety.