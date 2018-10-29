YG Trolls Packers Fans After Rams Win ... 'Go Home, Rodger!!'

Maybe the only guy happier than Todd Gurley after the Rams game Sunday -- YG ... 'cause the rap star WENT OFF on his way out of the stadium -- trollin' every Packers fan he could find!!!

Gurley, Jared Goff and L.A. rolled to their 8th straight win, beating Green Bay, 29-27 ... and YG was there to take it all in -- and made sure Pack fans knew about the "L" afterward.

"WHOSE HOUSE?!?!! RAMS HOUSE!!!!" YG screamed on his way to the parking lot.

The rapper didn't stop there ... yelling at every cheesehead in attendance to tell Aaron Rodgers to go back to Wisconsin.

BTW ... the "Big Bank" spitter ain't a bandwagon fan -- dude's been there all season ... remember when he celebrated a TD with Robert Woods in Week 4??

The @rams game was too lit! Robert Woods celebrates w/ @YG after a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/ZsMqN0IJkq — Son of Hollywood (@TheJohnnyCruz) September 28, 2018

Rams house indeed.