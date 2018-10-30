Kirk Cousins Tells Bridgewater How Vikings Really Feel About You

Kirk Cousins Tells Teddy Bridgewater How Vikings REALLY Feel About Him

Breaking News

Cool candid moment between Kirk Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday -- when the new Vikings QB told the old Vikings QB how they REALLY feel about him in Minnesota these days.

Teddy and the Saints were in Minnesota to play Kirk and the Vikings -- but after the game, Cousins tracked down Bridgewater and told him what the Vikings execs have been saying behind his back.

"Everyone here speaks really highly of you," Kirk said to Teddy ... "You left a good mark on the organization."

Yeah, they love him!

Captured a pretty cool moment after the @Vikings game tonight -- Kirk Cousins tells Teddy Bridgewater that "everyone here speaks really highly of you...you left a good mark on the organization."



Classy by Cousins and also very true.



Teddy then gets some more hugs.@kare11 pic.twitter.com/4H8LJEHn2e — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) October 29, 2018

Of course, Bridgewater -- the Vikings' 2014 1st-round pick -- WAS the future of Minnesota ... before a gnarly knee injury nearly ended his football career in 2016.

Teddy fought to get back onto the field ... but wasn't able to start a game for Minnesota after the 2015 season and moved on to the Jets this offseason.

Bridgewater is now Drew Brees' backup after the Saints traded for him in the preseason ... and if you're listening to Cousins -- everyone in purple and gold couldn't be happier for him.

As for Teddy and his knee ... the QB told a Vikings staffer after the game, "I'm doing good, man."