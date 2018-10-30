Tyler Perry Says He Goes to Churches Where Guards are Armed

Tyler Perry I Go to Churches with Armed Guards ... It's a Sad Testament

Tyler Perry thinks houses of worship should remain holy and sacrosanct, but the sad reality is that armed guards may be necessary.

The "Nobody's Fool" director was in NYC Tuesday, where he said Trump's call to arms in houses of worship is not the solution.

On the other hand ... Tyler seems to say, at least in some cases, arming people in churches and temples may be a necessity for now ... he actually attends churches with armed guards, and it sounds like it gives him some sort of peace of mind.