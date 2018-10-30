Von Miller Crushed By Demaryius Thomas Trade, 'I Love You Bro!'

Von Miller Crushed By Demaryius Trade ... 'I Love You Bro!'

Von Miller says he's HURT by the Demaryius Thomas trade from the Broncos to the Texans ... saying in a lengthy goodbye letter, "I can’t believe this is real!"

Denver shipped D.T. and a 7th-round pick to Houston on Tuesday for 4th and 7th-round picks in return ... and Miller was so sad about it, he took to his social media page to vent.

"These last 8 years have been incredible," Von wrote ... "I love you bro. I’m hurt, no doubt. I can’t be too hurt because every chance I got to tell you I love you, did just that."

"From our time together off the field, to our time on it. You are a brother to me, and 'Blood couldn’t make us any closer' LOVE ETERNALLY!"

Of course ... Demaryius and Miller were back-to-back Broncos 1st-round picks in 2010 and 2011 -- and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in 2016 over the Panthers.

For their part ... the Broncos issued a goodbye to the wideout as well, saying, "Demaryius will always be a part of the Denver Broncos family."

The hugs and kisses will have to end pretty soon ... Thomas' first game as a Texan is Sunday against Denver. Stay tuned.