Kellen Winslow on Rape Charges, 'I'm an Innocent Man'

Kellen Winslow Jr. is finally speaking against allegations he raped 3 women -- claiming, "I'm an innocent man."
The 35-year-old ex-NFL star appeared in court in San Diego on Tuesday to face multiple felony charges including kidnapping and forcible rape. If convicted on all counts, he faces life in prison.
Remember, he was initially arrested back in June. Officials say he kidnapped and raped 2 transient women. A 3rd woman claims Winslow raped her 15 years ago while she was unconscious.
Outside the courtroom, Winslow finally commented on the allegations to FOX 5 -- saying, "I’m innocent."
"To the people who know me out there, who know what type of person I am, know my character, my NFL friends and family, just my regular friends and family ... they know who I am. And I’m an innocent guy. I’m an innocent man."
When asked about his accusers, Winslow said, "It’s a money grab. It's a money grab and unfortunately, that’s the society we live in now. That's alI I got."
Winslow played in the NFL from 2004 to 2013 -- and made the Pro Bowl in 2007 as a tight end for the Cleveland Browns.
He's expected back in court in the next few weeks.