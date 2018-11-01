Chris Brown & Nia Guzman on Verge of Hammering Out New Child Support Deal

Chris Brown & Nia Guzman Getting Along So Well ... New Child Support Deal's in Order

EXCLUSIVE

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman are getting along better than ever ... so good, in fact, sources tell us they're on the verge of hammering out a new child support deal.

Sources connected to Chris and Nia tell TMZ ... for several months now they've been in mediation and they've all but ironed out a deal that would have Chris upping his monthly payments to Nia for their 4-year-old daughter, Royalty.

We're told Chris has been paying Nia around $2,500 per month. She's asking for $21k per month, but we're told that, while she won't get that amount, she WILL get a significant increase.

And, get this ... our sources say as part of the deal, Chris is buying Nia a new house. He'll also pay over $100k in Nia's legal costs. We're told they're still ironing out details on the custody split.

As we reported ... Chris claimed Nia tried squeezing more money outta him back in 2016 after he was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. Things got so bad between them, DCFS got involved.

Our sources now say over the last few months, Chris and Nia went from screaming matches to remaining civil and polite ... all for the sake of Royalty.