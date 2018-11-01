Halsey, Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski Get Down with Halloween Getups!!!

Halsey, Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski Close Out Halloween in Spooky, Sexy Style

It's kinda terrifying ... Halloween's officially behind us but luckily these celebs went all out for one last scary ass bash in 2018.

Halsey, Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the celebs who brought their best on Halloween night. Halsey was a spooky, but very sexy, cheerleader when she hit up Delilah in WeHo. Emily was also there ... and give her a damn hand 'cause she knocked it outta the park channeling her very sexy Raquel Welch.

RiRi was across the pond doing her thing ... busting out Catwoman gear at Annabel's in London. Did we mention it was very sexy? The Weeknd and Bella Hadid killed with their couples outfit, and Fergie went full Pink Ranger.

Face it, some people just do Halloween better. And, sexier. Ask Heidi, if you don't know.