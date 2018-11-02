Alec Baldwin Released After Being Arrested and Charged in Fight Over Parking Spot

Alec Baldwin Released After Being Arrested, Charged In Fight Over Parking Spot

1:30 PM PT -- Baldwin was just released and said nothing as he left the police station.

12:56 PM PT -- Baldwin has been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. He was given a desk appearance ticket. Alec Baldwin was arrested in NYC Friday morning ... TMZ has learned.

Witnesses tell us ... the actor got into an argument with another man over a parking spot near 10th Street and 5th Avenue. Our law enforcement sources tell us Alec had a friend holding the spot for him, but the other man swooped in.

We're told Baldwin became irate, an argument ensued, and Baldwin punched the man in the jaw. The alleged victim, a 49-year-old male, was taken to the hospital.

One witness tells us Alec yelled "F**k off" during the fight. Cops were called and Alec was arrested. Baldwin lives in the area.

Of course, he openly detests and mocks President Trump while playing him on 'SNL' -- so, not surprisingly, the Prez weighed in on the arrest. What is shocking is how reserved he was.

WATCH: President Trump responds when asked about Alec Baldwin being arrested in New York City. https://t.co/dbv4W9Cr9W pic.twitter.com/LmYYX7KHEt — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 2, 2018

Originally Published -- 11:35 AM PDT