Boston Red Sox Left $195,000 Tip After World Series Rager

When the Boston Red Sox hit an L.A. nightclub to celebrate their World Series title, they bought 169 bottles of champagne and left a $195,000 tip, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

As we previously reported, the Sox hit up the Sunday party at Nightingale Plaza thrown by Made Nightlife where star players like Mookie Betts, Steve Pearce and J.D. Martinez turned it all the way up to celebrate beating the Dodgers.

We knew the total bill was around $300,000 -- but now we've seen the itemized receipt and confirmed it's legit.

The rundown ...

48 bottles of Dom. 43 bottles of Ace of Spades. 60 bottles of Moet. 5 bottles of Veuve. 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet. And, a bottle of Cristal for good measure.

On top of that, the guys also got bottles of Don Julio, Belvedere vodka, 11 bottles of Jameson and 17 bottles of Jack Daniels.

All of the booze plus the tax and other fees added up to around $300k. The tip was around $195k ... totaling an even $500,000 final bill.

We're told someone with the team handled the bill.