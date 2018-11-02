Farrah Abraham Strikes Plea Deal in Bev Hills Arrest ... Banned from Beverly Hills Hotel Lounge

Farrah Abraham Strikes Plea Deal in Beverly Hills Hotel Arrest

Farrah Abraham entered a guilty plea in her Beverly Hills Hotel arrest ... and it's part of a plea deal that will keep her ass outta jail.

Farrah went to court in the Bev Hills Friday morning with her daughter -- wearing little more than a sports bra -- to enter the plea to resisting arrest. As part of the deal, the battery charge was dropped. For the resisting arrest, the ex-"Teen Mom" star is getting 2 years probation and 5 days of community labor.

She was also ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management.

She's also banned from the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

You'll recall, Farrah was busted in June at the hotel when she allegedly hit a hotel security guard who had asked her to leave the premises.

She also got seriously mouthy with police officers who were called to the hotel ... telling one of them, "Go f**k yourself." TMZ got video of her sobbing run-in with the BHPD.