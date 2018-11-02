Pete Davidson Ariana Grande Still On the Brain During 'SNL' Rehearsal

Pete Davidson Jokes About Failed Engagement with Ariana Grande During 'SNL' Rehearsal

Pete Davidson ﻿ain't above turning his pain into comedy, which is why he's working on some Ariana Grande-related jokes for 'SNL' -- even if it pisses her off -- TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to 'SNL' say Pete's been in good spirits as the cast preps for a new episode this weekend, and during brainstorming sessions he's cracked jokes about jumping into relationships too soon.

Hmmm ... sounds familiar. We broke the story ... he and Ariana called off their engagement and split nearly 3 weeks ago.

We're told Pete's Ariana-themed joke killed this week around the office, and he even tried to write a sketch about it, but it hasn't made the cut yet for this week's show. Still, he made enough of an impression for 'SNL' to work a failed engagement crack into a promo with this week's host Jonah Hill and musical guest Maggie Rogers.

The clip definitely rubbed Ariana the wrong way, because after it was posted online Thursday ... she tweeted, "for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh. thank u, next"

She's since deleted the tweet.

Pete previously joked about their engagement when 'SNL' came back from summer recess ... and he recently made light of the breakup during a stand-up gig in WeHo.

Now that he's lost Piggy Smallz, but regained that $100k engagement ring ... we're thinking Pete won't be hurting for new material anytime soon.