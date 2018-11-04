Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Backs MD Governor Hopeful Ben Jealous

Dave Chappelle says his backing of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous is NOT a political Hollywood ploy ... 'cause he's just doing what he thinks is right.
We got the comedian out Sunday in Forestville, MD, where he was making calls on behalf of Jealous, who's running for Governor against Republican incumbent Larry Hogan.
Even Dave Chappelle is hitting the phones to turn out voters today!— Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) November 4, 2018
Come out and us! https://t.co/TszbRv9S6I pic.twitter.com/hxFqJbn1e2
Dave tells us he doesn't consider what he's doing to be a "celebrity endorsement," as he's known Ben his whole life and truly believes he's right for the job. He says rather than tell people how to vote, he's simply making them aware of Ben's campaign.
While Dave might not necessarily consider this a political statement, it definitely is ... and his on-the-ground involvement is just the latest sign that Hollywood's taking the midterm elections seriously, especially when it comes to Democratic candidates.
. @Oprah knocking on doors for @staceyabrams pic.twitter.com/BG8q7xWr36— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 1, 2018
Oprah was in Georgia this week going to door-to-door Governor-hopeful Stacey Abrams, just like Will Ferrell did the week before. And, of course, Beto O'Rourke's getting all kinds of love in Texas from the likes of Travis Scott and Arian Foster.