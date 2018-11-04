UFC Should Make All-Female PPV Card, Says Michelle Waterson

UFC's Michelle Waterson WWE's Onto Something ... All-Female UFC PPV Card!

UFC badass Michelle Waterson tells TMZ Sports ... Dana White should take a page outta Vince McMahon's playbook and put together an all-female fight card!!!

"The girls can definitely hold it down," The Karate Hottie says.

Of course, the WWE just wrapped up its first-ever all-women pay-per-view event ... and it was a big-time success. Ronda Rousey said she hopes it's a game changer for all pro sports.

So, when we got Waterson out in NYC this week -- we had to ask ... could the UFC do the same??

"If they did an all-female card, that would be amazing and we could definitely hold it down. Something definitely to think of for the future."

Karate Hottie even tells us she's got the perfect headliner for the night -- HERSELF!!!

There's enough talent in the UFC's women's division for sure -- with superstars like Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes, Rose Namajunas, Holly Holm and Joanna Jedrzejczyk﻿.

As for Dana, he once said he'd never let women fight in the UFC -- but admits he was super wrong about that ... and now, the women are KILLING it.

As for Waterson, we asked who she's eyeing for her next fight and she tells us Karolina Kowalkiewicz -- 'cause she thinks it'll put her next in line for a title fight with the UFC strawweight champ, Rose Namajunas.