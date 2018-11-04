Ron Jeremy Signs Boobs & Gives Eulogy at Dennis Hof's Memorial Service

Ron Jeremy Signs Boobs After Giving Eulogy ... At Dennis Hof's Memorial

Ron Jeremy got right back to his usual shtick after giving a speech memorializing his late pal and Bunny Ranch owner, Dennis Hof ... signing cleavage and cheesin' with fans.

The legendary porn star gave a eulogy Saturday at the Casino Fandango in Carson City, NV, where Hof's memorial service was held, and a bunch of his friends paid tribute to the recently deceased Hof ... who was found dead at his home earlier this year.

Ron was one of the keynote speakers ... and, at one point, he entertained the crowd with a story about Dennis' HBO-produced show, 'Cathouse,' telling them how successful it was and how Dennis kinda pissed off execs with a clever slogan using their 3 letters.

Afterward, eyewitnesses tell us Ron was getting approached left and right by folks who wanted pics and autographs -- some of whom asked for it ink to skin, like this lady here.

Ron's ran into some legal issues lately with his public appearances after some people claim he's gotten way too handsy ... but this meet-and-greet looks completely consensual.

Dennis would be ... proud? Sure, let's go with that.