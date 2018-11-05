NFL's Andre Johnson Confronts Heckler Over Trash Talk In Bar

NFL's Andre Johnson Confronts Heckler Over Trash Talk In Bar

EXCLUSIVE

Talk about staying cool under pressure ... NFL legend Andre Johnson kept his composure and didn't beat a dude's ass in a Houston bar Sunday after the guy called him a "bitch" in front of everyone.

Here's the deal ... multiple witnesses tell us the Texans great walked into the Belle Station club in Houston to watch the games around 5:45 PM when a "fan" approached him and started hounding him for photographs.

We're told Andre had just walked in the club and told the guy he'd do it after he got settled in. Problem is, the "fan" wasn't in the mood to be patient and started talking trash to the WR in front of a crowd of people.

Andre confronted the guy -- and you can see in the video, obtained by TMZ Sports, he wasn't happy. At one point the guy called Andre a bitch and several people we spoke with thought Johnson was just gonna end it right there.

We spoke with Johnson's rep, Kennard McGuire who says security stepped in and Johnson walked away without ever laying a finger on the guy.

Props to him for that because, as everyone knows, AJ's a freak of an athlete and woulda probably wrecked the dude.