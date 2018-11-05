Diddy Party's Over Cops Shut Down Bday Bash

Diddy's House Party Shut Down By Cops

EXCLUSIVE

Diddy's birthday celebrations got so out of control over the weekend, police had to shut down a wild rager at the music mogul's mansion.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police received multiple calls around 2 AM Monday for a disturbance at Diddy's L.A. home, and when cops arrived, they spoke to security and told them to call it off.

Before throwing an epic rager, Diddy had another party for his 49th bday at Ysabel in West Hollywood ... where he celebrated with LeBron James, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black and tons of other celebs.

Check out the vid ... Kodak tries to pull a fast one and sneak a drink out of the club, but he gets caught red-handed.

Seems the after-party spilled over to Diddy's and, as you can image, it was the place to be ... we're told there were about 50 cars parked outside his home, and about 200 people inside in full party mode.

Things went pretty smoothly once cops showed up ... police told security to shut it down or they would have to enter and disperse the crowd, and the guards obliged.

It was a hell of a Sunday for Diddy ... before partying on land, he went skydiving and touched down at the Playboy Mansion!