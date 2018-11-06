NFL's Josh Gordon My New 'Flash' Chain Has 600 Diamonds!

Josh Gordon Gets New 'Flash' Chain with 600 Diamonds!

EXCLUSIVE

Josh Gordon is drippin' in confidence AND diamonds these days -- the Pats wideout just got himself a brand new swagged out "Flash" chain ... and we've got the pics.

Right before Gordon torched the Green Bay Packers for 130 yards and a touchdown, he got a brand new custom piece from Al the Jeweler from Labelle Jewelry in New Jersey.

It's sick as hell ... 600 VS quality diamonds weighing a total of 16 carats spelling out his nickname.

Yeah, no wonder he was extra swaggy on Sunday.

FYI -- Al is the guy behind Stefon Diggs' diamond Starbucks chain ... and has also worked with other huge NFL stars like Jarvis Landry and Robert Griffin III.

Al wouldn't spill on how much Gordon dropped on the piece ... but a chain like this usually runs around $25,000!!

Gordon's not making a ton of cash right now -- only $790k (still not too shabby) -- but if he continues to light up the field this season, he'll get a fat-ass contract in 2019.

What kind of cash are we talking about? Well, Odell Beckham just signed a $95 million contract and Mike Evans has a deal that's worth up to $82.5.

So yeah, keep ballin' out ... he'll be fine.