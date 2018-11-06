Swizz Beatz Buy My Painting!!! ... It's For A Good Cause

Swizz Beatz Auctioning Off Painting to Raise Funds For Children in Need

EXCLUSIVE

Swizz Beatz ﻿is doing an awesome thing to raise money for the next generation ... auctioning off one of his original paintings to help raise funds for children in need.

The legendary producer has become a major player in the art world -- Jay-Z and Beyonce own a few pieces of Swizz's work -- and he's auctioning off the painting he created alongside our Raquel Harper from tonight's episode of "Raq Rants" on BET ... with all of the proceeds going to charity.

Swizz's painting is a must-have for any hip-hop or art collectors ... and all proceeds will go to Children's Rights, a national watchdog organization fighting for abused and neglected children in the U.S.

You can bid on Swizz's painting here and support a good cause.

The auction winner also receives Raquel's original signed portrait of Swizz and DMX -- yes, that's what she was going for.

"Raq Rants" airs Tuesdays at 11 PM on BET. On the West Coast, if you have Dish or Direct TV, it's on at 8 PM.