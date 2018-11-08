Offset My Turn to Rock New Bling $100k of Diamonds Sounds Right!!

Offset Drops $100,000 on Custom Diamond Chains and Cartier Glasses

Offset ﻿is treating himself to some super expensive jewelry, dropping loads of dough on new iced-out chains and a one-of-a-kind pair of glasses ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the Migos rapper spent a cool 6-figures Tuesday at The Icebox in Atlanta ... throwing down for custom diamond Cartier glasses and diamond chains.

Offset really went off, snatching up 2 chains for $40k each and dropping another $20k on the custom diamond Cartier glasses. Yeah, that's a $100k receipt ... in one stop at the jeweler!

And, get a load of this ... the combined chains have more than 80 carats of diamonds, and the eyewear alone has 10 carats. Icy cool specs!

Offset is easily one of The Icebox's favorite clients -- we're told over the last decade he's spent well over $1 mil.

As we reported ... Offset recently blinded Cardi B with birthday bling, and the pendant is one of the most iconic pieces Offset's commissioned from the Icebox.

But, after lavishing gifts on his wife, Offset was finally ready to treat himself.