Caitlyn Jenner Malibu Home Burns Down

Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfire

Caitlyn Jenner's home in the Malibu hills is no more -- it was destroyed in Southern California's raging wildfires ... TMZ has learned.

Caitlyn's pad, which was featured on her reality show, sat on top of a ridge overlooking the Malibu beach area -- and, unfortunately, it is the same area where the Woolsey fire is burning out of control. Our sources say the home went up in flames Friday as the fire burned toward Malibu.

She has been in the home since 2015, and she's had to deal with natural disaster issues before. Just last year, winds as high as 60 MPH tore the roof off the 3,500 square foot, 4-bedroom spread.

As we reported, Kim Kardashian West ... as well as Khloe and Kourtney ... evacuated their homes on Thursday night. The fire's burned more than 14,000 acres so far, and all of Malibu is under mandatory evacuation.

