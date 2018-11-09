Dez Bryant Fears Torn Achilles After Injury at Saints Practice

Dez Bryant Fears Torn Achilles Injured at Saints Practice

Dez Bryant ﻿suffered an injury while practicing with the New Orleans Saints on Friday -- and people are worried it could be a torn Achilles tendon which would end his season.

The WR -- who just signed with the Saints earlier this week -- was running a route when he collapsed. He was carted off the practice field and taken to get an MRI.

The team is already looking at replacement wideouts -- including Brandon Marshall -- according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dez just signed a $600K deal with the Saints to play in the team's remaining 8 games of the season earlier this week ... and may have even seen game action as early as next week against the Eagles.

But, all that's on hold for now while the 30-year-old star awaits the results of the MRI.

Bryant was selected in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and was selected to the Pro Bowl 3 different times. He led the league in receiving TDs in 2014.

Bryant suffered a foot injury during the 2015 season and his production never really recovered.

The Cowboys cut ties with Dez during this past off-season -- and while he reportedly got offers from at least one NFL team, Dez didn't sign until the Saints came calling because he thought they were the right fit.